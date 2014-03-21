'60 Minutes' Producer Adrian 'Clem' Taylor Dies

Adrian "Clem" Taylor died March 21 at the age of 60. Taylor had been fighting pancreatic cancer since May 2013.

Taylor's 60 Minutes story on the Kimbanguist Symphony Orchestra in the Congo won the Peabody Award in May 2013, as well as an Emmy. He won eight Emmys over his career.

"He was the most curious and well-read man I've ever known. Anyone who ever met Clem remembered him well," said Bill Owens, 60 Minutes' executive editor. "He was great producer and a fantastic friend."

Taylor spent close to 20 years at CBS News (including as senior producer of The Early Show), the last four at 60 Minutes. He also spent a decade at ABC News, producing reports for Primetime Live, 20/20 and What Would You Do? Other stops included Fox News, CNBC and ESPN.

He is survived by his wife Hilary, their daughter Lila, his son Adrian "Billy" Taylor, his mother, father, brother and sister.