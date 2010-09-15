'60 Minutes' Launches '60 Minutes Overtime'

60 Minutes announced on Wednesday the launch60 Minutes Overtime, its first Web site featuring entirely original 60 Minutes content.

The new site will debut on Sept. 26, the same evening as the news magazine's 43rd season premiere.

Each week, 60 Minutes Overtime will feature three original stories produced exclusively for 60 Minutes' online audience, with content derived from the broadcast's weekly segments as well as the show's archive. One of the online segments will be promoted on each week's Sunday telecast. The site will also provide a forum for feedback and social media sharing.

60 Minutes Executive Editor Bill Owens will oversee the new site's programming and production of extra multimedia content in conjunction with the broadcast's Executive Producer Jeff Fager and staff members.

"So much goes into the reporting of a 60 Minutes story and often there's more original material that doesn't make the broadcast, or interesting back stories we don't get to share with the viewer. Now we have a place to do that," said Fager. "This is an exciting new platform for 60 Minutes and a terrific opportunity to expand our content online."

"60 Minutes Overtime is going to be the only place where people can see a different side of 60 Minutes," said Mark Larkin, vice president, CBSNews.com. "The correspondents telling stories about their stories is the kind of thing that people are looking for on the Web."



60 Minutes also plans to make its content available for the first on the Apple iPad through a new app.