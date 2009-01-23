60 Minutes Gets First Interview With U.S. Airways Hero Captain
Capt. Chesley B. Sullenberger, the hero captain of U.S. Airways flight 1549, will break his silence on the Feb. 8 installment of CBS' 60 Minutes.
Sullenberger, known affectionately as Sully, and the crew of the doomed jetliner will talk to Katie Couric in their first interview since Sullenberger executed a masterful water landing in the freezing waters of the Hudson River on January 15.
Sullenberger and the flight attendants have been courted by countless news organization. His wife and daughters appeared on television in their California driveway hours after the incident. NBC's Today show earlier this week was promoting the first interview with the Sullenberger. But the appearance never came to pass because the captain was not released by U.S, Airways to talk about the incident until the investigation was further along.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.