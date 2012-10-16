5.2 Million Watch Space Jump on TV
An average of 5.2 million viewers watched Felix
Baumgartner's historic space jump on Sunday on Discovery Channel and Velocity,
setting ratings marks for both networks.
Velocity's broadcast of Space
Jump Live, which covered the Red Bull Stratos mission featuring
Baumgartner's record-breaking jump from 125,000 feet above the Earth turned in
the one-year-old network's most-watched telecast ever, attracting 991,000 total
viewers.
It also set new high ratings marks for the channel,
including in households (0.73) and adults 25-54 (0.52). On Discovery, an
average of 4.21 million total viewers watched Baumgartner's jump from 1:35-2:22 p.m.,
making it the channel's highest-rated non-prime program ever
Baumgartner's jump aired live on TV in the U.S. exclusively on Velocity and
Discovery Channel. The live stream of the jump on YouTube's Red Bull
Channel drew 8 million viewers at its peak.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.