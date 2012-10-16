5.2 Million Watch Space Jump on TV

An average of 5.2 million viewers watched Felix

Baumgartner's historic space jump on Sunday on Discovery Channel and Velocity,

setting ratings marks for both networks.

Velocity's broadcast of Space

Jump Live, which covered the Red Bull Stratos mission featuring

Baumgartner's record-breaking jump from 125,000 feet above the Earth turned in

the one-year-old network's most-watched telecast ever, attracting 991,000 total

viewers.

It also set new high ratings marks for the channel,

including in households (0.73) and adults 25-54 (0.52). On Discovery, an

average of 4.21 million total viewers watched Baumgartner's jump from 1:35-2:22 p.m.,

making it the channel's highest-rated non-prime program ever

Baumgartner's jump aired live on TV in the U.S. exclusively on Velocity and

Discovery Channel. The live stream of the jump on YouTube's Red Bull

Channel drew 8 million viewers at its peak.