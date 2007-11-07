507 Stations Support TVB’s ePort Electronic-Business Platform

The Television Bureau of Advertising secured commitments from 507 stations to take part in its electronic business platform, ePort.

The stations come from 51 broadcast groups, including Emmis Communications, Cox Television, Raycom Media and Belo.

“TVB ePort’s coverage is just about universal, and we are adding additional TV stations every day,” TVB president Chris Rohrs said.

ePort, designed to enable spot buyers to do deals electronically, is in test mode at the moment. The first paperless transactions are slated to happen by the end of the month.