5 Million Watch SAG Awards on TNT, TBS
Related: Boardwalk Empire, Modern Family Take Top Honorsat SAG Awards
More than 5 million viewers watched the 17th
Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, which was simulcast on TNT and
TBS.
That audience is up 6% from last year. The networks combined
for 2,18 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demo, up 13% from 2010.
Slightly more viewers tuned in to the awards on TNT (2.82
million) than TBS (2.19 million).
Turner also pointed out that the ceremony was the number one
ranking trending topic on Twitter through the telecast.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.