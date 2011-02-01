5 Million Watch SAG Awards on TNT, TBS

Related: Boardwalk Empire, Modern Family Take Top Honorsat SAG Awards

More than 5 million viewers watched the 17th

Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, which was simulcast on TNT and

TBS.

That audience is up 6% from last year. The networks combined

for 2,18 million viewers in the adults 18-49 demo, up 13% from 2010.

Slightly more viewers tuned in to the awards on TNT (2.82

million) than TBS (2.19 million).

Turner also pointed out that the ceremony was the number one

ranking trending topic on Twitter through the telecast.