4C Tops $2B in Spending Through Scope Platform

Data science company 4C said annualized advertising spending running through its Scope by 4C platform has topped $2 billion.

In the third quarter, budgets directed through Scope increased 650% as spending on over-the-top, connected TV and e-commerce advertising grew.

The Scope platform helps marketers to build plans, manage audiences, execute campaigns, and measure outcomes across channels including TV, OTT, digital, social, and e-commerce. Brands can use Scope to extend their reach via direct inventory integrations with Amazon Advertising, Facebook Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter as well as supply-side platforms such as clypd, FreeWheel, SpotX, and Telaria.

“We’re seeing the video and commerce landscapes organize into media environments that closely resemble those in digital, and more new channels are coming online all the time. At 4C, we’ve built the end-to-end technology that bridges these closed ecosystems and helps marketers achieve business results,” said 4C CEO Lance Neuhauser.