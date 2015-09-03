4C Names Qayyum Head of TV Solutions Sales

Data company 4C named Hamid Qayyum as senior VP of sales, TV activation.

4C in July acquired Teletrax, a TV monitoring network, increasing its presence in the TV measurement and planning market.

Qayyum had been senior VP of sales for FourthWall Media, which worked with 4C as a source of set-top box data.

“Hamid has a proven track record of success involving 4C’s TV products, thanks to our partnership with FourthWall Media,” stated Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. “We’re thrilled to have him on our leadership team as we continue to invent new ways to capitalize on the convergence of television and digital media for the benefit of our clients.”

“I share 4C’s dedication to providing the preeminent tools for brands, agencies, networks, and operators to maximize ROI and yield,” said Qayyum. “I look forward to working with our clients and partners to demonstrate how a combination of social media and TV data can lead to more precise and cost-effective advertising.”