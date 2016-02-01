4C, Kantar Media Create New Political Ad Tool

Data company 4C and Kantar Media said they are working together on a cross-screen media tool to help political campaigns target voters in the United States.

By merging detailed ad metadata from Kantar with 4C's TV Synced Ads product, political advertisers will be able to synchronize ads across TV, digital and mobile devices with contextual triggers.

For example, the Clinton or Trump campaigns can synchronize digital and mobile ads when their own TV spots air, or they can run conquesting ads when those for Sanders or Cruz appear, the companies said. The 4C solution can even trigger a specific campaign ad when any candidate mentions a key issue such as climate change or healthcare reform.

“Kantar Media’s CMAG data helps our clients quickly understand both the entire competitive airscape and the specific strategies of individual advertisers, both friendly and unfriendly, so they can respond to it all,” said Elizabeth Wilner, senior VP for political advertising at Kantar Media. “We are thrilled to be partnering with 4C to launch this innovative solution enabling political advertisers to target and message more robustly to their key voters.”

The 2016 campaign is expected to generate more than $4.4 billion in political ad spending.

“The strategic partnership between Kantar Media and 4C provides an innovative way for candidates, parties and issue-based campaigns to leverage TV to drive multi-screen engagement with voters,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO at 4C. “Furthermore, it adds another dimension for political advertisers to swing votes from competitors via second-screen conquest.”