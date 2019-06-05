4C Extends Deal With Placed to TV and OTT

Data science company 4C has extended its deal with Placed to gain location data about consumers to incorporate into its television and over-the-top advertising targeting and measurement businesses.

4C previously has been working with Placed on social media advertising.

Advertisers will be able to use 4C’s Scope platform to define audiences for TV and OTT and measure the increase in store visits resulting from ad exposure and plan and execute linear TV buys as well as OTT buys via supplier including FreeWheel, Telaria and SpotX.

"By enhancing the Scope by 4C platform with data from Placed, clients can measure results with confidence and demonstrate ROI,” said David Shim, founder and CEO of Placed. “Leveraging real-world consumer paths means reaching audiences with messaging wherever it performs the best. This requires a cross-channel, multi-media strategy, not just to understand consumers, but also to communicate with them. 4C is helping to make this holistic approach to advertising possible.”

While negotiating the new deal, Placed was acquired by Foursquare from Snap. “We’re excited that this could open up additional opportunities, but in terms of the functionality and what we’ve integrated without our platform, it’s solely what Placed had been doing in its most recent incarnation,” said Aaron Goldman, 4C’s chief marketing officer.

The deal comes as more companies are interested in data driven advertising, spurring data companies to find ways to make their data more available and analytics platforms to ingest as many sources of data as possible.

“It all revolves around what the advertisers need, and the advertisers are trying to organize around the consumer,” Goldman said. “As consumers show their consumption activity in more places, it has become imperative to stitch as many of these sources together as possible to give the advertiser to opportunity to reach those consumers.”