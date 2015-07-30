4C Acquires TV Campaign Analytics Firm Teletrax

Advertising data software company 4C says it acquired Teletrax from Civolution.

Teletrax provides real-time television analytics and digital ad campaigns that are synchronized with TV commercials. The campaigns can involve social, video, display and search ads across mobile, desktop and TV devices.

“For 4C, Teletrax is an enormous growth opportunity across human resources, products, clients, and geography,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C in a statement. “We’re going long on media convergence and the combination of 4C and Teletrax puts us in a unique position to deliver more value for our clients through social and TV advertising.” 4C’s technology enabled advertising programs across key social media platforms and offered TV measurement and planning insights based on social media users.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. To pay for the acquisition, 4C has closed additional financing led by Jump Capital as an extension to its Series B round.

“We could not be more excited about the combination of 4C and Teletrax,” said Alex Terpstra, CEO of Civolution. “Both companies share a vision for the future of advertising and offer best-in-class software solutions. Teletrax clients will soon enjoy 4C’s unique ability to unlock the power of social connections in driving advertising effectiveness, while 4C’s clients gain access to our patented real-time TV analytics and advertising offerings. It truly is a win-win for everyone involved.”

