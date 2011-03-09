4A's Conference: Programmers See Limits To Sponsor Content

Three top cable programmers told attendees at the American

Association of Advertising Agency's meeting in Austin

Wednesday that there are limitations on sponsors being able to create their own

programming and get it on the air.

"The creative has to come first. My allegiance is to the

viewers," said Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of History and Lifetime.

When the ad market is more challenging, you see broadcasters opening themselves

up to different deals with sponsors, she added and on occasion you get the

right idea and the right product and you get "a perfect storm and it all comes

together."

Charlie Collier, president of AMC,

noted that custom content was a difficult business to scale. "The math of its

works when you put thirty second spots in a show. You guys don't need to

create a new 30 second unit for every program."

He added that AMC is not

averse to putting products into its shows like Breaking Bad, when it can be done

organically and fit in with the story and characters.

"There's a real incentive to figure it out," added Marjorie

Kaplan, president of Animal Planet and Science. But she added that her networks

run mainly non-fiction programming and authenticity is important. "You can't

just put cokes in someone's hand or wipe it out with technology."