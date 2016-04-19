49% of Young Adults Don’t Subscribe to Pay TV

Nearly half—49%—of all young adults don’t subscribe to a pay TV service, according to new data from Adobe.

"Younger viewers are a driving force behind multiscreen TV, forgoing pay-TV packages,” Adobe said. “They consume more content and multiscreen experiences are becoming second nature.”

Adobe says these 18- to 24-year-old cord cutters and cord nevers spend 54% of their total TV time watching over-the-top TV. Those young adults average 11.2 hours per week streaming video on their smartphones. Adults over 65 stream about 6.7 hours of video on their phones.

Among all adults, about 30% do not subscribe to a pay TV service, and they spend about 42% of their total TV time watching OTT.

Half of the people who subscribe to a streaming service report binge watching on a weekly basis. The service with the most frequent binging was CBS All Access.

About one in three viewers switch devices while streaming video—from TV to PC or mobile or vice versa.

Meanwhile 82% of video streamers subscribe to a subscription VOD service, with 91% of 18 to 34 year olds subscribers.

Not surprisingly, Netflix is the most popular, followed by Amazon Prime and Hulu Plus.

Free services are used by 88% of video streamers. The most popular service is YouTube.

82% of video streamers watch on a home TV, with smart TVs and game consoles the most popular devices, Adobe said.