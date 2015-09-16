44 Blue Productions Signs Archie Gips to First-Look Deal

44 Blue Productions has signed an overall first-look deal with producer Archie Gips, the company announced Wednesday.

Gips will develop unscripted TV formats under his Glad I Thought of It Productions banner.

“Archie has consistently produced memorable and influential formats for television that have left a mark on viewers across all demographics,” said Rasha Drachkovitch, cofounder and CEO of 44 Blue Productions.

Gips is an executive producer and showrunner for 44 Blue Productions’ Wahlburgers and executive produces companion Donnie Loves Jenny.

He has also worked on Duck Dynasty, Top Chef, Braxton Family Values, and Last Comic Standing, as well as music docs Katy Perry: Part of Me and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

In addition to Wahlburgers and Donnie Loves Jenny, 44 Blue Productions has upcoming projects with Whoopi Goldberg and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.