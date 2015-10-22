44 Blue Productions Promotes Julie Merson to VP of Development

44 Blue Productions announced Thursday it has promoted Julie Merson to VP of development and added Alison Dammann and Willis Robertson as directors of development.

“This group is a collection of dynamic, creative thinkers who represent a wide range of experience across docureality, formats, comedy and branded content,” said Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, cofounder and president of 44 Blue Productions. “They each bring a vision and sensibility that will inspire even more innovation as we continue to break ground in multiplatform content.”

Prior to working at 44 Blue, Merson served as a development executive with Original Media, oversaw Stacy London’s production company Super Long Play, and headed Washington Square Films’ TV division.

Dammann previously served as manager of development at Relativity Media, while Robertson comes from Bunim/Murray Productions, where he was manager of development.

44 Blue is the producer behind reality series such as Wahlburgers, Donnie Loves Jenny and According to Alex.