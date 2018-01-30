42% Plan to Spend Less Than $20 on Streaming

A new survey found that 42% of adult consumers said they’d be willing to spend a maximum of $20 per month on streaming subscription, according to Phenix, a real-time video solution provider.

The study, conducted online, would mean that a big share of people would be limited to one or two streaming subscriptions per person.

Phenix’s Future of Streaming Report found as many as 40% of Americans don’t plan to live stream this year. A big reason for resistance to streaming is delays or buffering, with 12% of those saying they’d be more likely to stream live content if latency wasn’t a consistent issue.

“This year, we saw everyone from platforms to networks to franchises heavily invest in streaming technologies. Even though the industry significantly advanced in 2017, claims of offering real-time capabilities are false and it’s because of major latency issues, especially at scale,” said Stefan Birrer, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Phenix. “‘True-live’ has the potential to be such a key differentiator this year that original content is going to take a back seat to it, despite original content investments from tech giants like Apple and Facebook. In fact, consumers are already feeling a case of ‘content fatigue’ so platforms need to worry less about churning out a new show every week and more about providing consumers with what they want – live streamed content that’s truly live.

The top subscription choices for consumers who want to live stream content in 2018, according to the study, were: Netflix (60%), YouTube (48%), Facebook (38%) and Amazon (37%).

Less popular were Hulu (25%) and Twitter (12%).

“Right now, most platforms that provide ‘live streaming’ capabilities offer either scale or speed, not both. Yet, offering both is the only way to create a real-time experience, as well as the only way for it to be a market differentiator this year and beyond. Once achieved, providers will be in a better position to win more subscribers and reach untapped audiences,” Birrer said.

The study was conducted online by YouGov, with 1,128 adult participating Oct. 25 and 26.