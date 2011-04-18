3net Producing 3D Civil War Documentary

3net has begun production on a 3D Civil War documentary. The

four-hour miniseries is scheduled to debut on the network, a joint venture from

Sony, Discovery and IMAX, in fall 2011.

The Civil War 3D (working title) will parallel the personal

stories of a Union and a Confederate soldier to give viewers an account of the

war from both sides of the battle. The series will use digitized stereoscopic

archival imagery from the period, scripted reenactments and character narrative.

"Shooting in native 3D gives us the unique ability to bring

an entirely new level of depth and emotion to this epic time in history with

groundbreaking storytelling that simply hasn't been possible until now," said

Tom Cosgrove, President & CEO of 3net. "As well, The Civil War 3D

series further reflects our ongoing mission to provide the kind of immersive

in-home 3D experience available nowhere else on television."

Towers Productions, LLC will produce the series with

executive producers Jonathan Towers and David W. Padrusch.