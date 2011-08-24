3net to Launch 3D Kids Programming Block

Sony, Discovery and IMAX's joint venture, 3net, is

expanding its content with the first 3D kids programming block, Tom Cosgrove,

president and CEO, 3net, announced Wednesday.

The network's family-friendly 3D programming will launch

with the premiere of the animated series Bolts

& Blip and Dream Defenders in

a special primetime slot on Sept. 25 at 8 p.m. The "3net Three Dee Kids" programming

block will debut in its weekend timeslot on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and continue to air

on Saturdays and Sundays.

"The announcement of a dedicated programming block for

kids 7-12 and their families marks another important step forward in our

mission to provide compelling, diverse and original 3D television content to

the broadest audience of consumers possible," said Cosgrove. "It further

underscores 3net's on-going commitment to building upon our leadership position

in the dynamic and ever-growing in-home 3D entertainment space."

3net will also premiere Sony Pictures 3D films, as well as original

series Feeding Time and Puppy Bowl, and plans to announce more

theatrical titles and live-action and animated series in the future.