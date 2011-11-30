3net Expands 3D Programming

The 24 hour 3D channel 3net has significantly expanded its programing slate, with the announcement that it plans to airing more than 50 hours of all new original 3D stereoscopic content in December. The network, which is a joint venture between Sony, Discovery and IMAX, is billing the slate as the most ambitious rollout of original 3D content in television history.

"As we round out our first ten months on air, we're proud to deliver the most extensive and diverse rollout of 3D programming in the history of television during the month of December," noted Tom Cosgrove, president and CEO of 3net, in a statement. "This is a perfect time for consumers at home during the holidays to sample the wide range of brave and compelling 3D content 3net has to offer, and we've got something for everyone in the family to enjoy."

The programming ranges across a wide variety of genres, including documentaries, live action reality series, mixed martial arts fighting, natural history, kids' animation and short-form sketch comedy.

Some highlights of the new program include Fields of Valor: The Civil War, which the network is calling the world's first 3D war documentary series, Hillbilly Blood: A Hardscrabble Life, Tough Love Garage and Super Systems.