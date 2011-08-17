3net Adds Red Bull 3D Sports and Entertainment Events

The 3D channel 3net is partnering with Red Bull Media House North America (RBMH NA) to add 3D sports and entertainment events to its schedule.

Red Bull Rampage -- the first event to come out of the partnership -- will air Aug. 21 on 3net, which is a joint venture between Sony, Discovery and IMAX.

"We are excited about partnering with Red Bull Media House North America to bring Red Bull's innovative long-form and short-form 3D content to audiences in the U.S. for the first time," said Tom Cosgrove, president and CEO of 3net in a statement. "This agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to deliver the most unique and compelling native 3D content possible."

Launched in 2001, the Red Bull Rampage event features freeride mountain biking in the rugged, downhill terrain of Utah over a course that has been enhanced by manmade obstacles.

Upcoming programming will include both long-form and short-form content. Original short-form 3D content includes material developed around the 2010 U.S. Open of Surfing.

"The Red Bull Media House North America has a strong commitment to 3D technology and content," added Werner Brell, managing director of RBMH NA. "We are proud to work with the industry leaders at 3net whose platform provides a premium destination for our content in the 3D broadcast space."