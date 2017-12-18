3M Watched ‘The Crown’ In First 3 Days, Says Nielsen

Nielsen, which this year began providing data on how many people stream Netflix shows, says the first episode of season 2 of The Crown averaged nearly 3 million viewers during the first three days after its release.

The show’s audience profile was older than most other Netflix shows. While the first episode was seen by an average of 1.3 million in the 18 to 49 age bracket, 50% of its audience was 50%. The show also skewed female with 65% of viewers being women.

The Crownwas popular in high-income homes, with the median income of The Crown viewers nearly $90,000 and 40% of viewers in household income of more than $100,000.

As with many shows on Netflix, which releases an entire season’s worth of episodes at one time, there was much binge watching. Nielsen figures that the average number of season 2 episodes that adults 18-49 watched in the first three days after the show became available was 2.6.



For comparison, viewers watched an average of 2.9 episodes of Stranger Things 2 on its opening weekend.

Netflix declines to say how many people watch its shows.

Nielsen, which aims to count all viewers for all shows on all platforms with its Total Audience measurement platform, provides audience information to studios that produce shows for Netflix and for networks that must compete with Netflix.