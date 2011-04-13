3D Surfing Show Comes to DirecTV's n3D

Union Square Agency will produce a 3D surfing show for

DirecTV's channel n3D.

Gone Until December,

which will debut this summer according to Union Square

follows some of the top women on the female surfing circuit.

Viewers will experience the "beauty of nature"

says the company, as it follows the circuit in Brazil, France, New Zealand,

South Africa and the United States.

N3D is DirecTV's free 24/7 3D channel.