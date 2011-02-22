36th Annual Gracie National Award Winners Announced
The Alliance for Women in Media announced Tuesday the national winners of the 36th Annual Gracie Awards, which will be presented at a black-tie gala May 24, 2011 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Among this year's winners are Katie Couric, Martha Stewart, Meredith Viera, Betty White, Alfre Woodard and programs such as ABC's Private Practice, TLC's The Little Couple and CNN's Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.
"The power of this year's Gracie Award winners showcases how vital a role women in the industry continue to have," stated 2011 AWM Chair Sylvia Strobel, Esq. "We look forward to honoring these deserving programs and individuals."
The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created for women, by women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment, as well as individuals who have made contributions to the industry.
See the full list of national winners below.
2011 Gracie Award Winners - National
(in alphabetical order)
60 Minutes: Interview with Kathryn Bigelow
Outstanding Interview Program
CBS News
A Conception Story
Outstanding Series
Discovery Communications
Alexandra Pelosi
Outstanding Director - News/Non-Fiction
HBO/Motel Kids of Orange County
Alfre Woodard
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series or Special
TNT/Delta Blues
Anne Thompson
Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent
NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams
Betty White
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in Comedy Series or Special
TV Land/Hot in Cleveland
Breakthrough Women
Outstanding Series
HLN
Chelsea Lately
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
E! Entertainment Television
Claire Danes
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series or Special
HBO/Temple Grandin
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
Outstanding Special or Variety
CNN
Corny Koehl
Outstanding Producer - Entertainment
Harpo Radio/The Gayle King Show
E:60 Chelsea Baker
Outstanding Soft News Feature
ESPN
Female WWII Pilots: The Original Fly Girls
Outstanding Portrait/Biography
NPR
Francia Raisa
Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Drama Series or Special
ABC Family/Secret Life of an American Teenager
Hannah Storm
Outstanding Producer - News/Non-Fiction
ESPN
In The Same Boat
Outstanding Interview Program or Feature
RTÉ Radio 1
Janet Tamaro
Outstanding Producer - Entertainment
TNT/Rizzoli & Isles
Julie McCarthy
Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent
NPR
Katie Couric
Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction
CBS Evening News with Katie Couric
Kung Fu Grannies
Outstanding Soft News Feature
World Vision Report
Lynn Hermstad
Outstanding Director - Entertainment
Dr. Phil Show
Martha Stewart
Outstanding Host - Entertainment/Information
Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Meredith Vieira
Outstanding Anchor - News
NBC/The Today Show
Miranda Cosgrove
Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Comedy Series or Special
Nickelodeon/iCarly
No Phone Zone
Outstanding Public Service Announcement
Harpo Radio
Outside the Lines
Outstanding Sports Program
ESPN
Piper Perabo
Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role
USA Network/Covert Affairs
Private Practice
Outstanding Drama
ABC
Ramona Sweats the Blind Date
Outstanding Comedy
Greater Media Charlotte
Reporting from Haiti
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
NBC
Rosie Perez
Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series or Special
Lifetime Movie Network/In Plain Sight
Seeking Justice for Campus Rapes
Outstanding Hard News Feature
NPR
Skin Cancer: Beautiful Doll
Outstanding Public Service Announcement
Style Network
Sold on Craigslist
Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature
CNN
Taking Care with Joan Lunden
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
Retirement Living TV
The Assassination of Dr. Tiller
Outstanding Hard News Feature
MSNBC
The Current: Egg Freezing/Older Parents
Outstanding Talk Show - News
CBC Radio One
The Dr. Laura Berman Show
Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information
Oprah Radio
The Little Couple
Outstanding Reality Show
TLC /LMNO Productions
The Middle
Outstanding Comedy
ABC/Warner Bros. Television
True Life Presents: Resist the Power! Saudi Arabia
Outstanding Documentary
MTV Networks
Wells Fargo Women's eMagazine: PlanForWhat'sNext.com
Outstanding Web site - Information/Entertainment
Wells Fargo/Naka Productions
WordGirl
Outstanding Children/Adolescent Animated Program
Scholastic Media
Yvette Nicole Brown
Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series or Special
NBC/Community
