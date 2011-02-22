36th Annual Gracie National Award Winners Announced

The Alliance for Women in Media announced Tuesday the national winners of the 36th Annual Gracie Awards, which will be presented at a black-tie gala May 24, 2011 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Among this year's winners are Katie Couric, Martha Stewart, Meredith Viera, Betty White, Alfre Woodard and programs such as ABC's Private Practice, TLC's The Little Couple and CNN's Heroes: An All-Star Tribute.

"The power of this year's Gracie Award winners showcases how vital a role women in the industry continue to have," stated 2011 AWM Chair Sylvia Strobel, Esq. "We look forward to honoring these deserving programs and individuals."

The Gracies recognize exemplary programming created for women, by women and about women in all facets of media and entertainment, as well as individuals who have made contributions to the industry.

See the full list of national winners below.

2011 Gracie Award Winners - National

(in alphabetical order)

60 Minutes: Interview with Kathryn Bigelow

Outstanding Interview Program

CBS News

A Conception Story

Outstanding Series

Discovery Communications

Alexandra Pelosi

Outstanding Director - News/Non-Fiction

HBO/Motel Kids of Orange County

Alfre Woodard

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Drama Series or Special

TNT/Delta Blues

Anne Thompson

Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

NBC Nightly News with Brian Williams

Betty White

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in Comedy Series or Special

TV Land/Hot in Cleveland

Breakthrough Women

Outstanding Series

HLN

Chelsea Lately

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

E! Entertainment Television

Claire Danes

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series or Special

HBO/Temple Grandin

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

Outstanding Special or Variety

CNN

Corny Koehl

Outstanding Producer - Entertainment

Harpo Radio/The Gayle King Show

E:60 Chelsea Baker

Outstanding Soft News Feature

ESPN

Female WWII Pilots: The Original Fly Girls

Outstanding Portrait/Biography

NPR

Francia Raisa

Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Drama Series or Special

ABC Family/Secret Life of an American Teenager

Hannah Storm

Outstanding Producer - News/Non-Fiction

ESPN



In The Same Boat

Outstanding Interview Program or Feature

RTÉ Radio 1

Janet Tamaro

Outstanding Producer - Entertainment

TNT/Rizzoli & Isles

Julie McCarthy

Outstanding Reporter/Correspondent

NPR

Katie Couric

Outstanding Host - News/Non-Fiction

CBS Evening News with Katie Couric

Kung Fu Grannies

Outstanding Soft News Feature

World Vision Report

Lynn Hermstad

Outstanding Director - Entertainment

Dr. Phil Show

Martha Stewart

Outstanding Host - Entertainment/Information

Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia

Meredith Vieira

Outstanding Anchor - News

NBC/The Today Show

Miranda Cosgrove

Outstanding Female Rising Star in a Comedy Series or Special

Nickelodeon/iCarly

No Phone Zone

Outstanding Public Service Announcement

Harpo Radio

Outside the Lines

Outstanding Sports Program

ESPN

Piper Perabo

Outstanding Female Actor in a Breakthrough Role

USA Network/Covert Affairs

Private Practice

Outstanding Drama

ABC

Ramona Sweats the Blind Date

Outstanding Comedy

Greater Media Charlotte

Reporting from Haiti

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

NBC

Rosie Perez

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series or Special

Lifetime Movie Network/In Plain Sight

Seeking Justice for Campus Rapes

Outstanding Hard News Feature

NPR

Skin Cancer: Beautiful Doll

Outstanding Public Service Announcement

Style Network

Sold on Craigslist

Outstanding Investigative Program or Feature

CNN

Taking Care with Joan Lunden

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

Retirement Living TV

The Assassination of Dr. Tiller

Outstanding Hard News Feature

MSNBC

The Current: Egg Freezing/Older Parents

Outstanding Talk Show - News

CBC Radio One

The Dr. Laura Berman Show

Outstanding Talk Show - Entertainment/Information

Oprah Radio

The Little Couple

Outstanding Reality Show

TLC /LMNO Productions

The Middle

Outstanding Comedy

ABC/Warner Bros. Television

True Life Presents: Resist the Power! Saudi Arabia

Outstanding Documentary

MTV Networks

Wells Fargo Women's eMagazine: PlanForWhat'sNext.com

Outstanding Web site - Information/Entertainment

Wells Fargo/Naka Productions



WordGirl

Outstanding Children/Adolescent Animated Program

Scholastic Media

Yvette Nicole Brown

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Comedy Series or Special

NBC/Community