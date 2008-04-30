35 th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards Nominations Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominations for the 35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The nominations were announced live on syndicated talk show The View.

The network soaps owned the outstanding drama category, with GeneralHospital, One Life to Live, Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless each garnering a nomination.

In the outstanding game/audience-participation show category, Discovery Channel’s Cash Cab and Sony’s Jeopardy! and The Price Is Right each received a nomination.

The nominees for outstanding talk show/entertainment were The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Rachael Ray and The View.

The nominees for outstanding talk show/informative were Dr. Phil, The Tyra Banks Show and A Place of Our Own.

Cristina’s Court, The People’s Court, Judge Judy, Judge Hatchett and Judge David Young will stand court in the outstanding legal/courtroom program.

Today, Good Morning America and CNN’s American Morning go head-to-head in the outstanding morning program category.

In the outstanding special class special category, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade faces off against America’s Invisible Children, Legally Blonde: The Musical and Who’s Who of World Giving.

Maura West from As the World Turns, Crystal Chappell and Nicole Forester from Guiding Light and Michelle Stafford and Jeanne Cooper from The Young and the Restless received nominations in the best lead actress in a drama series category.

David Canary of All My Children, Thaao Penghlis of Days of Our Lives, Anthony Geary of GeneralHospital and Peter Bergman and Christian Le Blanc of The Young and the Restless were nominated in the outstanding lead actor in a drama series category.

In the outstanding game show host category, Jeopardy! stalwart Alex Trebek faces off against Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak and Cash Cab’s Ben Bailey.

The nominees for best talk show host are the panelists on The View, Ellen DeGeneres and Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa.

For all of the nominees, check out NATAS’ site.