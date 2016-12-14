32 Firms Set to Present During 6th Annual NewFronts

Thirty-two digital media companies will participate in the 6th annual Digital Content NewFronts, which will be held May 1-May 12 in New York.

The NewFronts allow companies in the digital video business to present their wares to media buyers, who are also deciding how to spend their ad dollars during TV’s upfront ad market.

Though some big companies have dropped out in recent years, including Sony’s Crackle, co-founders AOL, DigitasLBi, Google/YouTube, Hulu and Yahoo plan make NewFront pushes.

They will be joined by AwesomenessTV, Bloomberg Media, Business Insider, BuzzFeed, Condé Nast Entertainment, DailyMail.com/Elite Daily, DEFY Media, Disney/Maker Studios, Fullscreen, HealthiNation, Hearst, Major League Gaming, Mashable, National Geographic, The New York Times, Newsy, NowThis, PopSugar, Refinery29, Spectrum Reach, Studio71, Time Inc., Trusted Media Brands (TMBI), Turner, Vice, Vix, and Warner Bros. Digital Networks/Machinima.

"Digital video programming and the audiences it attracts have become a cornerstone in brand marketing strategy,” said Anna Bager, senior VP and general manager, mobile and video for the IAB, which organizes the event. “Investment in the medium has been significant—with 51 percent year-over-year growth in the first half of 2016 alone. The strength of the 2017 NewFronts’ roster of blue chip media companies and inventive content creators is sure to inspire advertisers and media agencies to increase their commitment to digital video even further.”