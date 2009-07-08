'30 Rock' Cable Ready

Liz Lemon has reason to celebrate: NBC's "30 Rock" has nabbed megabucks in off-network sales to Comedy Central and WGN America.

The Universal Media Studios laffer starring Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin was said to have fetched an impressive fee of about $800,000 per episode in total from separate deals with Viacom-owned Comedy Central and Tribune-owned WGN. Both outlets will begin airing the episodes as a Monday-Friday strip in fall 2011.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com

Cynthia Littleton writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.