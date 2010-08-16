The 3 From Epix Launches First On Dish

Dish Network is the first provider to launch The 3 From Epix,

a new movie channel.

Dish already

carries Epix and Epix 2 from the joint venture of Viacom, its Paramount

Pictures unit, MGM and Lionsgate.

The new offshoot has popular films from the ‘70s, ‘80s and

‘90s to present. Titles include Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rocky,

Top Gun and The Terminator. Other programming includes

eclectic genre fare such as "chop sockey" movies from the ‘70s;

teen coming-of-age comedies from the ‘80s; and wilder, edgier late night

features hosted "Shock Theater" style -- all packaged with original

trailers from these time periods, the companies said.

The 3 from Epix is located on Dish Network channel 292 and is available free

to customers who subscribe to America's Top 250 and above. Dish also offers

Epix and Epix 2 as part of the HD Platinum package.