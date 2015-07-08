28% of TV Viewing Done Via Streaming

Streaming is becoming a very big deal. According to a new study, 28% of all TV viewing is now done via digital streaming.

Research company GfK MRI says that accessing subscription or free online platforms using a personal computer or mobile device accounts for 16% of time spent with TV content. Streaming via a connected TV set accounts for another 9% and using other devices, including game consoles, covers around 3%.

The study found that 41% of TV viewers are what GfK MRI calls "Digital Enthusiasts" who have a traditional pay-TV subscription plus three streaming TV services.

The study is part of GfK MRI's "The Future of TV" series, which found the viewers still like old-fashioned TV viewing. The most popular way to watch TV remains live when first broadcast, and watching live accounts for 39% of time spent with TV content.

"Our study reveals important new populations of TV viewers, emphasizing how TV has taken on a whole new meaning, with different approaches to combining streaming and traditional platforms and viewing," said Christie Kawada, executive VP of Product Management and Innovation at GfK MRI. "We live in a new type of video ecosystem, where online video and live TV co-exist amongst traditional cable offerings, apps, and digital streaming of live TV. These platforms are creating added demand for one another; viewers are checking out more - and different -- content, and ultimately watching more. Even digitally savvy viewers still value time-honored TV experiences, like social viewing and second-screen experiences, thus keeping linear viewing strong in today's digital world."