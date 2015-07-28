2.7 Million Viewers Tune to ‘I Am Cait’ Premiere on E!

The new Caitlyn Jenner E! reality series I Am Cait premiered to 2.7 million viewers Sunday.

The first episode of the eight-part, one-hour documentary series, which follows Jenner living her life as a transgender woman, drew a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, leading all original cable programs Sunday.

Discovery’s Naked and Afraid XL was down a tenth, nabbing a 1.1 rating and 2.9 million viewers to come in second. Animated series Rick and Morty debuted its second season on Adult Swim, snagging a 1.0 in the demo and 2.1 million viewers. HBO’s True Detective reeled in a 1.0 rating, even with last week, and 2.3 million viewers.