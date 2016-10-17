26th Annual 'Broadcasting & Cable' Hall of Fame

Broadcasting & Cable celebrates the induction of the Class of 2016—another special group of luminaries representing the pioneers, innovators and stars of the media whose contributions have built our extraordinary industry.

The Class of 2016 is a group of incomparable individuals whose talents and contributions are as diverse as their personalities and paths to success.

This edition will include the presentation of our Chairman’s Award, created last year on our 25th anniversary, to Robert Kraft, chairman of the Kraft Group and owner of the New England Patriots, for his leadership role with the NFL.

Joining the ranks of our TV show honorees will be Turner’s Inside the NBA, an iconic show breaking the mold of traditional sports programming by combining entertainment with a unique group of studio hosts.

Below is the Class of 2016:

Monica Gadsby

Inside the NBA

Robert K. Kraft

Peter Liguori

Deborah Norville

Mark Pedowitz

Michael Powell

Kevin Reilly

Stuart Sucherman

Jay Sures

Keith Turner

Jeff Wachtel