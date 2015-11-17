26 More Stations Carrying Antenna TV

Tribune Broadcasting’s digital multicast network Antenna TV has added 26 affiliates.

The deals, with Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tegna Media, Red River Broadcast Co., Deerfield Media and Gocom Media bring Antenna TV’s coverage to 88% of U.S. TV households.

“In the four years since Antenna TV has launched there has been a great response from viewers enjoying the classic programming and from stations seeing an increase in revenue,” said Sean Compton, president, strategic programming and acquisitions for Tribune Broadcasting. “This latest round of affiliates adds 16 million additional households to Antenna TV’s reach and we are looking forward to continued growth for the network.”

Stations adding Antenna TV include: WPGH-TV, Pittsburgh; WNUV-TV, Baltimore; WZTV, Nashville;–WSYX-TV, Columbus, Ohio; WSTR, TV, Cincinnati, WLOS-TV, Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; WTCN, West Palm Beach, Fla.; WTTO-TV, Birmingham, Ala.; WTLV-TV, Jacksonville, Fla.; KTHV-TV, Little Rock, Ark. KTUL-TV, Tulsa; –WKEF, Dayton, Ohio; WCHS-TV, Charleston-Huntington, W. Va.; WLUK-TV, Green Bay, Wis.; WSMH-TV, Flint, Mich.; WUHF-TV, Rochester, N.Y.; WMNT-TV, Toledo, Ohio; WLTX-TV, Columbia S.C.; WCSH, Portland, Maine; WRSP-TV, Champaign, Ill.; KCEN-TV, Waco, Texas; WTGS-TV, Savannah, Ga.; KDLT-TV, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KVRR-TV Fargo, N.D. and KQDS-TV Duluth, Minn.

Antenna TV will begin airing episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in January.