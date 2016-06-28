26 Million Watch ‘Outcast’ Premiere Outside U.S.

The international premiere of thriller drama Outcast drew 26 million views beyond the U.S., according to Fox International Studios, which produced the show. Outcast, which airs on Cinemax, launched its 10-episode season in over 125 countries June 3.

The linear premiere of Outcast in these global markets had a total Live+7 TV reach of 7.4 million viewers. The digital release on Facebook, YouTube and Fox Play, permitting streaming two weeks ahead of the official premiere, drew 18.7 million views.

Latin America contributed 11.3 million views to the international total, Europe added 11.2 million, and Asia Pacific kicked in 3.6 million.

Cinemax has renewed Outcast for a second season. It was created by Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead, and is executive produced by showrunner Chris Black, David Alpert, Sharon Tal Yguado and Sue Naegle, along with Kirkman.

In the show, Patrick Fugit plays Kyle Barnes, a man plagued by demonic possession.