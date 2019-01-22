'25 Words or Less' Sold in 75% of U.S.

Twentieth Television has sold new half-hour game show 25 Words or Less, hosted by Meredith Vieira, in 75% of the county, said Ken Lawson, senior vice president and general sales manager of broadcast sales, Twentieth Television, on Tuesday during NATPE Miami 2019.

Those clearances include the Fox Television Stations as well as stations from the Sinclair, Gray, Hearst, CBS, Scripps, Northwest and Tribune in 125 markets thus far.

“The pre-NATPE reception to ’25 Words or Less’ and Meredith Vieira’s syndication return has been nothing short of phenomenal,” said Lawson in a statement. “Game is historically the most successful syndicated genre and when matched with a line-up of strong station groups and key time periods, 25 Words or Less is extremely well-positioned for success in the marketplace.”

25 Words or Less pits two teams of celebrities and civilians against each other in a word game with a top prize of $10,000. In the beginning rounds of the game, after a frenzied bidding session, one team member provides clues to two partners to help them guess a list of five words, using fewer than 25 clue words. In the final round, the contestant who has earned the most points has 60 seconds to get his partners to guess 10 words using only 25 words or less.

The show is a collaboration of Lisa Kudrow, Dan Bucatinsky, Mary McCormack, Michael Morris, showrunner John Quinn, and Bruce Sterten, creator of the 25 Words or Less and Taboo board games. It’s produced by Dino Bones Productions and Twentieth Television is the distributor.

Meredith Vieira is well known to daytime TV audiences from hosting such shows as The View, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and The Today Show. She spent more than a decade at CBS News and has won 15 Emmys.