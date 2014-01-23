21st SAG Awards to Air Jan. 25, 2015

The 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are scheduled for Jan. 25, 2015, it was announced Thursday.

The SAG Awards ceremony will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. This is the 18th consecutive year the SAG Awards have telecast on TNT and the 10th year on TBS.

Nominations schedule and key dates for the 21st Annual SAG Awards will be announced in the coming months.