21st Century Fox Ups Dan Berger and Nathaniel Brown

Dan Berger and Nathaniel Brown were promoted to senior VPs of corporate communications at 21st Century Fox, announced Julie Henderson, executive VP and chief communications officer, on Monday.

Both Berger and Brown previously served as VPs of corporate communications. In their new roles, they will continue to report to Henderson.

“Dan and Nathaniel are both incredibly talented communications executives who have been instrumental in successfully communicating to media the rationale behind many of our most high profile and significant moves over the past year and beyond,” said Henderson in a statement. “We are fortunate to have them as part of our team and I look forward even more success in the years to come.”

Los Angeles-based Berger joined the company in 2006 and had worked as VP of corporate communications since 2009.

Brown, who is based in New York, joined 21st Century Fox from MTV in 2012.