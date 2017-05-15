21st Century Fox Taps Audrey Cooling as VP of Public Affairs

21st Century Fox continues to staff up its public policy shop in D.C.

Audrey Cooling has been named VP in the global public affairs and policy group, reporting to executive VP Chip Smith. Charlie Greene has been named a manager of public affairs and policy and will report to Cooling.

Cooling will be dealing with the Hill and the FCC. She comes from Glover Park Group, where she had been senior VP, strategic communications.

Just last week the company said that Jamie Gillespie, VP of government relations at the National Association of Broadcasters, was joining the company as a VP in the company's global public affairs and policy group.