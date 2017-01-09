21st Century Fox Names Rubenstein Senior VP of Social Impact

21st Century Fox has named Liba Wenig Rubenstein senior VP of social impact.

In the post, she oversees the company's pro-social commitments and content, heading up teams in New York and Los Angeles, where she will be based.

Wenig Rubenstein comes from Tumblr, where she has been head of social impact and public policy since 2012.

It will be a homecoming for Wenig Rubenstein, who is former executive director of News Corp.'s Global Energy Initiative.

In addition, 21st Century Fox has promoted Vijay Sudan and Shira Oberlander, who launched the social impact program, to VPs, reporting to Rubenstein.

Tony Safford, VP of "employee engagement" program Fox Gives, will also report to Rubenstein.