21st Century Fox Names Melody Hildebrandt Info Security Chief

21st Century Fox has named Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer. She will be in charge of risk management for communications and technology assets for the company, reporting to CTO Paul Cheesbrough.

Hildebrandt comes from Palantir Technologies, where she had been executive VP and head of its cybersecurity practice.

She joins 21st Century Fox effective June 1, 2017.

Her resume includes consulting with the U.S. and other governments for Booz Allen Hamilton, designing war games. She also founded a blog, Transcapitalist, about technology and free markets.