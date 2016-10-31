21st Century Fox Names Cheesbrough CTO

21st Century Fox named Paul Cheesbrough as chief technology officer.

Cheesbrough had been CTO at News Corp., which like Fox is controlled by the Murdoch family.

At Fox, Cheesbrough will report to executive chairman Lachlan Murdoch and CEO James Murdoch. Top tech execs from Fox Networks Group, Twentieth Century Fox Film and Fox News Channel will report to Cheesbrough.

“Paul is an outstanding executive and strategist whose great operational chops and track record in technology we know very well. Our business demands continuous innovation across everything we do," said James Murdoch. "We can’t think of anyone more qualified than Paul to ensure it extends equally to how we harness technology to empower our people and businesses.”

Before joining New Corp., Cheesbrough had been with Telegraph Media Group, the BBD and IBM. He also serves as chairman of Unruly Media.