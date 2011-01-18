2.1 Million Viewers Tune in to 'Piers Morgan Tonight' Premiere

RELATED: TV Reviews: CNN's 'Piers Morgan Tonight'

CNN's Piers Morgan Tonight premiered to an audience of 2.1 million total viewers Monday night.

The primetime talker's debut, featuring host Piers Morgan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, marked an over 219% increase from the network's fourth quarter average in total viewers (657,000). The show also drew an audience of 521,000 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo, up 206% from CNN's fourth quarter average with that group (170,000).

On Fox News Channel, Hannity, who had Sarah Palin as a guest, drew 2.4 million total viewers and 600,00 viewers in the adults 25-54 demo.

The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC posted 1.1 million total viewers and 342,000 with adults 25-54.