Twentieth Selling 'This is Us' as Format in Int’l Markets

Hit drama series This Is Us is being licensed as a scripted format in international markets by Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

The first format deal sees Medyapim producing a version of the show for Turkey, where it will air on Fox Network Group’s Fox entertainment channel.

Fox Networks Group Content Distribution has acquired the distribution rights to the Turkish adaptation and will sell the local version internationally.

“This Is Us is a number one show in the U.S. because it combines superb storytelling with compelling family themes and presents them in a truly unique and authentic manner. These themes are universal and ideal for local interpretation,” said Gina Brogi, President of Global Distribution, Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. “We’re excited to be working with FNG in Turkey and Medyapim on this first local adaptation of This Is Us.”

Twentieth said it is working on several format option deals for the series in other major territories.

This Is Us premiered in September 2016 and focuses on the emotional dramas of the Pearson family, jumping from decade to decade and generation to generation.