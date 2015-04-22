20th Offers Advertisers 2nd Screen With WiOffer

20th Century Fox Television has made a deal that will deliver second-screen experiences for advertisers on its syndicated programming.

20th is teaming up with WiOffer, a cross-platform mobile company that employs voice recognition, text and audio content recognition technologies, to allow viewer to interact with advertisers’ brands, get offers and additional information. Viewers can access offers via WiO by just speaking a keyword displayed in a commercial.

“As 2nd Screen advertising campaigns continue to gain momentum, we are thrilled to partner with WiO," Michael Tecicher, executive VP, media sales for 20th, said in a statement. “The immediate engagement tool allows us to offer another opportunity to advertisers this upfront season that goes above and beyond the usual media transaction.”

20th plans to discuss sponsoring 2nd screen experiences with advertisers during the upfront.

20th also plans to air promotional spots for WiO to familiarize audiences with its capabilities and to increase the number of downloads

“We’ve designed WiO for ease of use for both the advertiser and consumer in mind. As such, the response to consumer actions is immediate,” said Andrew Pakula, WIOffer founder and CEO.