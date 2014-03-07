20th Century Fox Television Mints Three VPs

Studio 20th Century Fox Television announced Friday that it has promoted two executives and hired a third.

Jennifer Carreras has been named VP of comedy development. She had previously served as director of comedy development at the studio, helping to develop Enlisted for Fox Broadcasting. She will report to Michael Thorn, executive VP of development.

Mandy Summers has been name VP of current programming. She was formerly executive director, current programming, working on series such as Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, Bones and the upcoming Backstrom. She will report to Jeffrey Glaser, executive VP of current programming.

Former Glamour editor Jen Weinberg has been hired as VP, talent relations and events. She spent four years as Glamour's West Coast editor, and had previously worked as director of public relations for the magazine. She will report to Chris Alexander, senior VP of corporate communications and publicity.