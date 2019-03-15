2020 Golden Globes on NBC Jan. 5

The 2020 Golden Globe Awards happens Jan. 5. NBC will air the show, which sees the Hollywood Foreign Press Association give out film and television awards. Dick clark productions is producing the event.

No host has been named for the 2020 show. The broadcast is viewed in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the 2019 Golden Globes telecast, which rated a 5.2 in adults 18-49 and 18.6 million total viewers. FX’s The Americans won best drama and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method got top comedy.

On the film side, Bohemian Rhapsody won best drama and Green Book was named best comedy.