2014 Oscars Set for March 2

The next Oscars telecast is set for Sunday, March 2, 2014,

ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday.





The Academy also announced the 87th Academy

Awards will air on Feb. 22, 2015. Both Oscar presentations will be held at the

Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and air on ABC.





This year's Academy Awards ceremony hosted by Seth MacFarlanedrew 40 million total viewers, the most-watched Oscars telecast in three

years and up 3% from 2012.





A host and producer for the 2014 awards are to

be announced.