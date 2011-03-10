2011 Upfronts: Nick Amping the Animation

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts



Nickelodeon is very animated for a 31-year-old network.



The kids'

kingpin, as part of its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York

this afternoon, will tell media buyers of its plans to launch some 450

episodes of new animation over the next three years, including some 200

installments of Saturday mornings in 2012.



The network will also

produce more than 100 hours new episodes of live-action fare, headed by a

primetime movie melding the casts of hits iCarly and Victorious, and has ordered 125 new episodes of preschool shows, notably top-ranked Team Umizoomi and Dora the Explorer, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.



The

expansive programming slate comes as Nick executives say the network is

poised to finish the first quarter in its perennial position as

basic-cable's top performer in total day among kids 2 to 11 and 6 to 11

and total viewers, while posting its best quarter ever with the latter.

(Commercial-free Disney Channel continues to set the pace among the

6-to-11 set in primetime, a streak that now has been extended to 305

consecutive weeks.) In 2010, Nick marked its 16th consecutive year as

basic cable's leader among viewers and all kids demos, gauged over

total-day.



Click here to read the full article on Multichannel.com.