2011 Upfronts: Nick Amping the Animation
Nickelodeon is very animated for a 31-year-old network.
The kids'
kingpin, as part of its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York
this afternoon, will tell media buyers of its plans to launch some 450
episodes of new animation over the next three years, including some 200
installments of Saturday mornings in 2012.
The network will also
produce more than 100 hours new episodes of live-action fare, headed by a
primetime movie melding the casts of hits iCarly and Victorious, and has ordered 125 new episodes of preschool shows, notably top-ranked Team Umizoomi and Dora the Explorer, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary.
The
expansive programming slate comes as Nick executives say the network is
poised to finish the first quarter in its perennial position as
basic-cable's top performer in total day among kids 2 to 11 and 6 to 11
and total viewers, while posting its best quarter ever with the latter.
(Commercial-free Disney Channel continues to set the pace among the
6-to-11 set in primetime, a streak that now has been extended to 305
consecutive weeks.) In 2010, Nick marked its 16th consecutive year as
basic cable's leader among viewers and all kids demos, gauged over
total-day.
