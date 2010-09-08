2010 Fall Premiere Schedule
BROADCAST
Wednesday, Sept. 8
America's Next Top Model, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Hellcats, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Thursday, Sept. 9
The Vampire Diaries, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Nikita, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Monday, Sept. 13
90210, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Gossip Girl, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Tuesday, Sept. 14
One Tree Hill, 8 p.m. (The CW)
Life Unexpected, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Parenthood, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Wednesday, Sept. 15
Survivor: Nicaragua, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Outlaw, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Thursday, Sept. 16
The Apprentice, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Monday, Sept. 20
Dancing With the Stars, 8 p.m. (ABC)
How I Met Your Mother, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Chuck, 8 p.m. (NBC)
House, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Rules of Engagement, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
Lone Star, 9 p.m. (Fox)
The Event, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Two and a Half Men, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Mike & Molly, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)
Castle, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Chase, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Hawaii Five-0, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
Glee, 8 p.m. (Fox)
NCIS, 8 p.m. (CBS)
The Biggest Loser, 8 p.m. (NBC)
NCIS: Los Angeles, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Raising Hope, 9 p.m. (Fox)
Running Wilde, 9:30 p.m. (Fox)
Detroit 1-8-7, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, Sept. 22
Hell's Kitchen, 8 p.m. (Fox)
The Middle, 8 p.m. (ABC)
Undercovers, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Better With You, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Criminal Minds, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Law & Order: SVU, 9 p.m. (NBC)
Modern Family, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Cougar Town, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)
The Defenders, 10 p.m. (CBS)
The Whole Truth, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Thursday, Sept. 23
The Big Bang Theory, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Bones, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Community, 8 p.m. (NBC)
My Generation, 8 p.m. (ABC)
30 Rock, 8:30 p.m. (NBC)
S#*! My Dad Says, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)
CSI, 9 p.m. (CBS)
Fringe, 9 p.m. (Fox)
Grey's Anatomy, 9 p.m. (ABC)
The Office, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Outsourced, 9:30 p.m. (NBC)
The Mentalist, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Private Practice, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, Sept. 24
Medium, 8 p.m. (CBS)
Smallville, 8 p.m. (The CW)
CSI: NY, 9 p.m. (CBS)
The Good Guys, 9 p.m. (Fox)
Supernatural, 9 p.m. (The CW)
Blue Bloods, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Saturday, Sept. 25
48 Hours Mystery, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Sunday, Sept. 26
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, 7 p.m. (ABC)
60 Minutes, 7:30 p.m. (CBS)
The Simpsons, 8 p.m. (Fox)
The Amazing Race, 8:30 p.m. (Fox)
The Cleveland Show, 8:30 p.m. (Fox)
Desperate Housewives, 9 p.m. (ABC)
Family Guy, 9 p.m. (Fox)
Brothers & Sisters, 10 p.m. (ABC)
Undercover Boss, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Tuesday, Sept. 28
No Ordinary Family, 8 p.m. (ABC)
The Good Wife, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Law & Order: Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (NBC)
Friday, Oct. 1
Human Target, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 3
American Dad, 9:30 p.m. (Fox)
CSI: Miami, 10 p.m. (CBS)
Friday, Oct. 15
School Pride, 8 p.m. (NBC)
CABLE
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Sons of Anarchy, 10 p.m. (FX)
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Terriers, 10 p.m. (FX)
Thursday, Sept. 16
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 10 p.m. (FX)
The League, 10:30 p.m. (FX)
Sunday, Sept. 19
Boardwalk Empire, 9 p.m. (HBO)
Sunday, Sept. 26
Dexter, 9 p.m. (Showtime)
Bored to Death, 10 p.m. (HBO)
Eastbound & Down, 10:30 p.m. (HBO)
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Stargate Universe, 9 p.m. (SyFy)
Sanctuary, 10 p.m. (SyFy)
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Blue Mountain State (Spike)
Sunday, Oct. 24
Luther, 10 p.m. (BBCA)
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Friday Night Lights, 9 p.m. (DirecTV)
Sunday, Oct. 31
The Walking Dead, 10 p.m. (AMC)
*New series are in bold
