2010 Fall Premiere Schedule

BROADCAST

Wednesday, Sept. 8

America's Next Top Model, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Hellcats, 9 p.m. (The CW)



Thursday, Sept. 9

The Vampire Diaries, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Nikita, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Monday, Sept. 13

90210, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Gossip Girl, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Tuesday, Sept. 14

One Tree Hill, 8 p.m. (The CW)

Life Unexpected, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Parenthood, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Survivor: Nicaragua, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Outlaw, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 16

The Apprentice, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 20

Dancing With the Stars, 8 p.m. (ABC)

How I Met Your Mother, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Chuck, 8 p.m. (NBC)

House, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Rules of Engagement, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

Lone Star, 9 p.m. (Fox)

The Event, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Two and a Half Men, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Mike & Molly, 9:30 p.m. (CBS)

Castle, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Chase, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Hawaii Five-0, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, Sept. 21

Glee, 8 p.m. (Fox)

NCIS, 8 p.m. (CBS)

The Biggest Loser, 8 p.m. (NBC)

NCIS: Los Angeles, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Raising Hope, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Running Wilde, 9:30 p.m. (Fox)

Detroit 1-8-7, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

Hell's Kitchen, 8 p.m. (Fox)

The Middle, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Undercovers, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Better With You, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Criminal Minds, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Law & Order: SVU, 9 p.m. (NBC)

Modern Family, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Cougar Town, 9:30 p.m. (ABC)

The Defenders, 10 p.m. (CBS)

The Whole Truth, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Thursday, Sept. 23

The Big Bang Theory, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Bones, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Community, 8 p.m. (NBC)

My Generation, 8 p.m. (ABC)

30 Rock, 8:30 p.m. (NBC)

S#*! My Dad Says, 8:30 p.m. (CBS)

CSI, 9 p.m. (CBS)

Fringe, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Grey's Anatomy, 9 p.m. (ABC)

The Office, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Outsourced, 9:30 p.m. (NBC)

The Mentalist, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Private Practice, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, Sept. 24

Medium, 8 p.m. (CBS)

Smallville, 8 p.m. (The CW)

CSI: NY, 9 p.m. (CBS)

The Good Guys, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Supernatural, 9 p.m. (The CW)

Blue Bloods, 10 p.m. (CBS)



Saturday, Sept. 25

48 Hours Mystery, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, 7 p.m. (ABC)

60 Minutes, 7:30 p.m. (CBS)

The Simpsons, 8 p.m. (Fox)

The Amazing Race, 8:30 p.m. (Fox)

The Cleveland Show, 8:30 p.m. (Fox)

Desperate Housewives, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Family Guy, 9 p.m. (Fox)

Brothers & Sisters, 10 p.m. (ABC)

Undercover Boss, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

No Ordinary Family, 8 p.m. (ABC)

The Good Wife, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Law & Order: Los Angeles, 10 p.m. (NBC)

Friday, Oct. 1

Human Target, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sunday, Oct. 3

American Dad, 9:30 p.m. (Fox)

CSI: Miami, 10 p.m. (CBS)

Friday, Oct. 15

School Pride, 8 p.m. (NBC)

CABLE

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Sons of Anarchy, 10 p.m. (FX)

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Terriers, 10 p.m. (FX)

Thursday, Sept. 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, 10 p.m. (FX)

The League, 10:30 p.m. (FX)

Sunday, Sept. 19

Boardwalk Empire, 9 p.m. (HBO)

Sunday, Sept. 26

Dexter, 9 p.m. (Showtime)

Bored to Death, 10 p.m. (HBO)

Eastbound & Down, 10:30 p.m. (HBO)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Stargate Universe, 9 p.m. (SyFy)

Sanctuary, 10 p.m. (SyFy)

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Blue Mountain State (Spike)

Sunday, Oct. 24

Luther, 10 p.m. (BBCA)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Friday Night Lights, 9 p.m. (DirecTV)

Sunday, Oct. 31

The Walking Dead, 10 p.m. (AMC)



*New series are in bold