2009 MTV Movie Awards Deliver Best Ratings In Five Years

The 2009 MTV Movie Awards delivered a 4.8 rating in MTV's target 12-34 demographic. Those numbers are up 92% from the 2008 installment, and the best number for the awards show since 2004. The MTV Movie awards also averaged 5.3 million viewers, up 78% over last year and the highest since 2004.

It was the highest-rated telecast on MTV since the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards, which is the network's signature yearly live event.

MTV also saw results online. Word-of-mouth, Twitter, Facebook and other sources helped deliver substantial increases in online streams. The most-viewed clip has been the Eminem/Bruno "accident," which has drawn over 800,000 views thus far.