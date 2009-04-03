2009 Cable Show: SCTE Panelists Talk Distributing Cable Programming Over Internet

Complete Cable Show 2009 coverage from Multichannel News

Executives from Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications chewed over the technical issues of distributing cable programming over Internet networks on a panel Friday.

The "Meet the Chief Architects" session, at the Society of Cable & Telecommunications Engineers' Conference on Emerging Technologies, was a new addition to the ET lineup, intended to provide a wrap-up of the technologies discussed throughout the week's various technical sessions and exhibits.

Comcast fellow Weidong Mao said MSOs have the opportunity to deliver managed IP video services to any device in the homes -- PCs, portable devices and game consoles.

