2009-2010 NBA Season Delivers For Turner

The 2009-2010 National Basketball Association regular season

is over and TV rights holder Turner Sports has seen major dividends from its

investment.

According to the company, the season was the most-watched

NBA regular season on cable since the 1995-1996 season in households

(1,315,000), total viewers (1,723,000) and P18-34 (544,000). All told, 53 games

of NBA coverage on TNT delivered at least a 1.1 rating.

On the new media front, NBA Digital, jointly managed by

Turner and the NBA, broke a number of records. NBA.com streamed a record 1

billion videos since the 2008-2009 season ended, up 65% from the year prior.

Likewise, NBA Mobile apps have been downloaded more than 1.7 million times

since the launch of the NBA Game Time app a year ago.

Now Turner is hoping to capitalize on its regular season

numbers as it kicks off the postseason April 18.

In 2009, the network averaged a 3.1 U.S. household

rating for 43 games in the postseason, up 19 percent over the previous year (41

games), with 4,708,000 total viewers, a 24 percent increase (3,795,000).

TNT averaged a 2.6 U.S.

rating (2,937,000 households) during the 2008 NBA Playoffs coverage, up 14

percent in average total viewers (3,795,000) over the 43 games in 2007.